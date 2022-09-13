Three people injured in Armenia in escalation on border with Azerbaijan — Health Ministry

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Three Armenian civilians were injured on Tuesday in the aggravated situation on the border with Azerbaijan, Armenia’s Health Ministry said.

"As a result of Azerbaijan’s armed formations shelling Armenian positions and populated localities, three civilians were injured. The condition of one of them is assessed as severe, the two others are in satisfactory condition," the statement reads.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the country’s parliament that 49 people had been killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s actions.

The Armenian Defense Ministry stated that at 00:05 on September 13, the units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened intense fire in the direction of the communities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery, large-caliber and light small arms. At an emergency meeting, the Security Council of Armenia decided to seek aid from the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the CSTO and the UN Security Council.