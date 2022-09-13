Russia expects Baku, Yerevan to honor ceasefire regime — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Moscow expects Baku and Yerevan to honor the deal reached with Russian mediation on ceasefire since 9:00 a.m. Moscow time today, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday in connection with the escalation of tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Foreign Ministry expressed "extreme concern over the sharp deterioration of the situation in certain areas of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on the night of September 13." "We expect that the agreement reached as a result of Russian mediation on a cease-fire from 9:00 Moscow time on September 13 will be implemented in full," the ministry stressed.

"We call on the parties to refrain from further escalation of tensions, show restraint and strictly observe the ceasefire in accordance with the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021," the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow is in close contact with Baku and Yerevan on the situation. "An appeal of the Armenian leadership has been received with a request for assistance in resolving the situation in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and through the CSTO," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, Russia still proceeds from the fact that "all disputed issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be solved exclusively by political and diplomatic means, and as for border issues - within the work of the bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Russia's advisory assistance."

The Armenian Defense Ministry said that immediately after midnight on September 13, units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire in the direction of Goris, Sotq and Jermuk settlements using artillery, large-caliber and small arms. The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting during which it was decided to request help from the Russian Federation to invoke the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council.