Use of nuclear weapons by Pyongyang to destroy North Korea, Seoul thinks

SEOUL, September 13. /TASS/. Pyongyang’s attempt to use nuclear weapons will entail Washington’s and Seoul’s resolute reaction and North Korea’s failure, South Korea’s Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman Moon Hong-sik said on Tuesday.

"We warn that should North Korea attempt to use nuclear arms, it would face the overwhelming response from the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and its regime would enter a path of self-destruction," Yonhap quoted him as saying.

The spokesman added that North Korea’s new measures would only bolster the alliance’s capabilities of containing it as well as lead to Pyongyang’s international isolation and exacerbate "the suffering of ordinary North Koreans." According to him, the South Korean Defense Ministry, by using joint extended containment measures and boosting the South Korean "three axis" system, will "make the North unable to use its nuclear arms." The "three axis" defense system involves plans on delivering strikes on the leadership of the neighboring state, the idea of a preventive strike on missile launch sites and the use of air defense.

Speaking about a new law on nuclear policy approved in North Korea, the military official pointed out that Seoul and Washington anticipated this turn of events and were getting ready for it. He asserted that the government’s position was invariable and the Republic of Korea was committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

On September 8, the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea revealed a legislation governing the use of nuclear weapons which enshrines the possibility of a preventive strike, including against South Korea under certain conditions. According to Yonhap, the deputy spokesman’s commentary was the first official reaction of the Defense Ministry after reports of North Korea’s new law appeared on Friday.