Source reveals number of refugees arriving to Russia from Ukraine, Donbass since February

TASS, September 13. The number of refugees arriving to Russia from the territory of Ukraine and Donbass since February has increased to 4.1 million, law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"The total number of refugees [arriving to Russia from Ukraine and Donbass] since February is 4.1 million people, including 641,000 children," the source said.

There are 34,700 people in temporary shelters. They are provided with medical and legal assistance. They are also given lump-sum allowances of 10,000 roubles (almost $165) per person. A total of 8.2 billion rubles ($135,593,232) has been paid.