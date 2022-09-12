Putin to discuss allied relations with Uzbek president — Uzbek leaders’ press service

TASHKENT, September 12. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will discuss ways of strengthening allied relations between their countries and issues on regional and bilateral agenda during the Russian president’s upcoming visit to Samarkand to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the press service of the Uzbek president said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Uzbekistan on September 15-16 at the invitation of the Uzbek leader. Apart from that, Putin will attend a SCO summit in Samarkand. "The agenda of the bilateral talks between the Uzbek and Russian leaders includes issues of further strengthening of relations of strategic partnership and allied ties, boosting trade-and-economic, investment and cultural-and-humanitarian cooperation," it said.

Special attention will be focused on issues of the expansion of industrial cooperation, invigoration of interregional and business contacts, promotion of joint economic projects and humanitarian programs. "Apart from that, the two heads of state will exchange views on current issues on the international and regional agenda," the press service said.

Along with the talks with the Uzbek leader, Putin plans to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other foreign leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit on September 15-16, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said earlier.