IAEA’s Grossi begins consultation on ZNPP protection zone with Ukraine and Russia

VIENNA, September 12. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that he commenced consultation with Russia and Ukraine on establishment of nuclear and physical protection zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"You know that I proposed a meeting to the United Nations Security Council a few days ago, the urgent establishment of a nuclear safety zone and security protection zone around the plant and I have started consultations on this issue with both sides. Of course, Ukraine <...> and Russia, which is an indispensable part of the discussion since they are in control of the facility," Grossi said during a press conference Monday.

He added that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine would be necessary to establish such a zone, underscoring that issues of a large-scale demilitarization or relocation of troops lie outside of his mandate.

Grossi believes that Ukraine and Russia must agree to a "very simple" principle - not to attack the station and not fire at it. The implementation of this agreement could be monitored by IAEA agents at the power plant, he added.

The Zaporozhye NPP is under control of Russian forces. Recently, it has been constantly shelled by Ukrainian forces. In early September, a IAEA mission led by Grossi visited the plant. Later, the agency published a report calling for establishment of a protection zone around the plan in order to prevent potential nuclear accident. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia is examining the IAEA report on the ZNPP in detail, but it would take time to react to the proposals outlined there.