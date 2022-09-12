Referendum in Zaporozhye Region to be held when complete safety attained — official

MELITOPOL, September 12. /TASS/. A referendum on joining the Russian Federation will be held in the Zaporozhye Region when the situation is completely safe for the region’s residents, the head of the regional military-civilian administration said on Monday.

"Lately, I am increasingly more often being asked about the date of the referendum. My answer is: the referendum will be held as soon as we are completely ready from the standpoint of security of the residents of the Zaporozhye Region. Completely confident that anyone who wishes can participate in the vote comfortably and safely," Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.