DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed in the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR territorial defense headquarters said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops attacks Makeyevka’s Chervonogvardeisky district. Two people were killed," it said.

Makeyevka came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops twice during the day. Eight 155mm shells were fired.