Europe’s statements pave the way for nuclear deal talks to fail — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, September 10. /TASS/. European counterparts’ statements criticizing Tehran’s position are a step that pushes the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal to failure, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Saturday.

"It is regrettable that with this ill-considered statement three European countries (the UK, Germany and France - TASS) have taken a step in favor of [Israel’s] policy, which sets the goal of failure of the negotiations," the ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.