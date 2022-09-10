Five explosions rock Kherson, Russian air defenses believed to be operating

KHERSON, September 10. /TASS/. More than five explosions ripped through Kherson on Saturday evening, as presumably, the Russian air defense forces were working, a TASS correspondent reported.

The explosions were heard at about 18.45 Moscow time, but no contrails of missiles were seen in the sky above the city.

TASS has no official confirmation that the Russian air defense system was operating.

Since the evening of August 28, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region, Schools and social infrastructure have been destroyed, and residential buildings damaged. On Saturday, Kherson’s residential neighborhoods were hit with a missile strike.