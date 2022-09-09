Ukrainian forces open fire on Donetsk, Dokuchayevsk, says DPR

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried out two artillery strikes in four minutes against the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), targeting the cities of Donetsk and Dokuchayevsk, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

Donetsk’s Kuibyshevsky district came under artillery fire of 152mm weapons at 21.49 Moscow time. Ukrainian troops fired three shells.

They shelled Dokuchayevsk at 21.53, firing three NATO-standard 155mm shells into the city.