Analyst doubts upheavals like Ukrainian crisis could dent partnership of China, Russia

BEIJING, September 9. /TASS/. No developments in global affairs including such upheavals as the crisis in Ukraine could put a dent in the strategic partnership between China and Russia, Guo Xinning, a senior researcher at Taihe Institute, told TASS on Friday.

"Various upheavals, including the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict and US actions in the Indo-Pacific region, won’t be able to change the strategic partnership between China and Russia," Guo Xinning, who is also a professor at Tsinghua University, said in an interview.

The analyst said Chinese-Russian relations have a mutually beneficial foundation and their strategic nature is evident.

"Our countries interact, taking into account mutual, regional and global interests," he said in the interview that followed a Taihe conference that took place in Beijing this week. "Regardless of how the international situation changes, cooperation between China and Russia will not only continue to develop, but will also be enhanced."

He said that Beijing and Moscow pursue a policy in the international arena that takes into account the global development system, including development of the existing world order. The professor clarified that the PRC "does not make its own judgments and doesn’t defend either side involved in the Ukrainian conflict."

"Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, I believe that Russia started the special military operation in response to the actions of the West, especially NATO, because it arbitrarily, without taking into account the concerns of the Russian Federation, expressed its intention to expand to the east. This is one of the key reasons," the analyst said. "Such steps by the North Atlantic alliance pose a serious threat. We hope that this problem will be resolved peacefully through diplomatic means."