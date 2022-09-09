Ukrainian ‘invasion’ of Energodar fails, assault quashed, says official

MELITOPOL, September 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have failed to land near Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region, and their attempted invasion has been suppressed, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the public movement "We Are Together with Russia", told TASS on Friday.

"Ukrainian marines attempted to penetrate into Energodar, but they failed to do so, because the shore is under our control," Rogov specified. So far, the Ukrainians have made three such attempts in September, he added.

Energodar, where the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, is located, has recently been targeted by Ukrainian shelling. Ukrainian forces have been using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems to attack the power plant. The majority of the attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, some shells struck various infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage site.