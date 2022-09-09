Arms supplies to Ukraine not conductive to peace — China’s deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 9. /TASS/. Western arms supplies to the Kiev government will not help to achieve peace and are also creating security risks for Ukraine and the entire region, China’s deputy UN envoy, Geng Shuang, told the UN Security Council.

"To date, fierce fighting is still raging on various places, and more weapons and ammunition are flowing to the battlefield, giving rise to a worrying prospect of a prolonged and expanded conflict," he said. "Since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, China has consistently emphasized that the supply of weapons will not bring peace and that adding fuel to fire will only complicate the problem."

According to the diplomat, events of the past months "have fully demonstrated this."

"Equally worrying is the scenario that a large number of weapons and ammunition fall into the wrong hands, causing endless trouble and creating security risks in Ukraine and in the wider region," Geng Shuang added.