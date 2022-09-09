Turkish president announces detention of ‘key’ Islamic State warlord — TV

ANKARA, September 9. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that a key leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was captured in the country, Turkey’s NTV television reported.

According to the report, the Turkish leader made the announcement to reporters aboard his plane, upon returning from a trip to Croatia.

The man was identified as Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, the number three man in the Islamic State, after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died in 2019, and Abu l-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi, believed to be al-Baghdadi’s brother and the current leader of the terrorist organization.

However, the Turkish TV channel said with reference to a UN Security Council report that a terrorist named Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai was, in fact, Abu l-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi, whose first name is kept secret.

Erdogan said the militant was detained in Istanbul while attempting to enter Turkey. The man tried to change his appearance by wearing a wig and used forged documents, but was identified and apprehended since he was under surveillance long before the attempt to cross the Turkish border.