Word ‘Queen’ to be replaced with ‘King’ in UK national anthem — CBS News

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The word ‘Queen’ will be replaced with ‘King’ in the national anthem of the United Kingdom, the CBS News television channel has reported.

"For more than 70 years, the national anthem of this country has been 'God Save The Queen.' It will now become 'God Save The King,'" the channel said.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III. The Queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her death.