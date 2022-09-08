Charles III to be officially proclaimed King of the United Kingdom on Friday — paper

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. Charles III will be formally proclaimed the King of the United Kingdom on Friday, The Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the 73-year-old monarch, who became king upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, is scheduled to meet on Friday with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and the UK Cabinet, as well as with the Primate of All England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Dean of Westminster David Hoyle.

Truss, who addressed the nation following the Queen’s death on Thursday, met with her successor later that day, her office announced.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III.