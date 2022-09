UNITED NATIONS, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya expressed his condolences to the people of the United Kingdom over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Mr Chariman, allow me first of all to express my sincere condolences to the United Kingdom and the people of this country over the death of their monarch, Queen Elizabeth II," he said, beginning his address to the UN Security Council.