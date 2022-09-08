Ukraine shrugs off attempts to establish dialogue on humanitarian issues — ombudswoman

LUGANSK, September 8. /TASS/. Ukraine is ignoring efforts by the Donbass republics to establish dialogue on humanitarian issues, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova told TASS in an interview.

The human rights envoy stressed that she is regularly calling on Ukrainian authorities to bring the detention conditions of POWs in compliance with the 1949 Geneva Conventions and ensure that the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has access to them, as well as to observe the rules of protecting civilians under the conditions of an armed conflict as well as organize a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the active zone of hostilities.

"Since the Ukrainian side is ignoring the effort to establish dialogue on humanitarian issues, I am redirecting these issues to the UN and the ICRC (The International Committee of the Red Cross - TASS)," she declared.

The ombudswoman reiterated that in August, Dinu Mitku, a representative of the UN OHCHR, visited the LPR where he met with residents, inspected the facilities of civilian infrastructure destroyed by Ukrainian bombings. In addition, he interacted with Ukrainian servicemen who voluntarily laid their arms and were in the LPR as well as with LPR servicemen who were liberated from imprisonment in Ukraine.

"After the UN representative personally visited the LPR, I am hoping that the reality will be reflected in their relevant reports and briefings on the situation in Donbass," she said.