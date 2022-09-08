About 36,000 residents return to Lisichansk after city liberation — acting mayor

LUGANSK, September 8. /TASS/. About 36,000 residents of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have returned to the city after it was liberated from Ukrainian troops, acting mayor Andrey Skory told TASS.

"About 36,000 people have already returned to Lisichansk. People are returning both from Ukraine by detours and from Russia. Some were in Starobilsk (located in the LPR - TASS), some in Lugansk <…>, mostly [return] women and children," he said.

"If we had electricity, water and gas now, I think that there would be much more people. About 15,000-20,000 people would have returned," Skory noted.

In 2021, the population of Lisichansk was about 95,000 people. Earlier, Skory told TASS that as of July, when the city was liberated by units of the People's Militia of the LPR with the support of the Russian Armed Forces, about 33,000 people lived in Lisichansk. In late August, Vitaly Kiselev, Assistant Minister of the Interior of the LPR, reported that more than 10,000 people had returned to Lisichansk.

LPR forces, supported by the Russian army, liberated Lisichansk on July 3. It was the last big LPR city controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Subsequently, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the LPR had been fully liberated.