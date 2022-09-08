Agreement on export of grain from Ukraine should include directions of supplies — expert

ANKARA, September 8. /TASS/. The agreement on the grain corridor, if extended in November, should include provisions on the directions of food supplies from Ukrainian ports, Aydin Sezer, Turkish political scientist and economist, former Turkish trade representative in Russia, told TASS.

He was commenting on the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum that almost all Ukrainian grain went to the states of the European Union, and not to developing countries.

"I think that Russia may not extend the agreement if its new version does not contain clear provisions on the directions of grain supplies [from Ukraine]. From a diplomatic point of view, Putin's statement can be interpreted as an assessment of the situation around the agreement on the grain corridor. This can be considered as a point that will potentially strengthen Russia's position in the negotiation process," the Turkish expert said.

At the same time, Sezer admits that this agreement will not be revised in the near future.

"When the UN Secretary General initiated the creation of this corridor, he stressed that it was necessary to overcome the food crisis in the least developed countries. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also emphasized this. The fact that Putin is going to discuss this issue with Erdogan means that the nature of the agreement will not require changes in the near future," he added.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said that almost all grain delivered from Ukraine is gone to EU countries, not the poorest nations, to which only two vessels out of 87 have been sent.

On July 22, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. In particular, thanks to the memorandum concluded by Russia and the UN, the international community joined in the work to remove anti-Russian restrictions that prevent the export of these goods. Another document approved the mechanism for the export of grain from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. On the basis of an agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, a coordination center was created, which should ensure the inspection of ships with grain, as well as stop provocations and prevent the smuggling of weapons.