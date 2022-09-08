Gas and electricity supply in Lisichansk will be restored within 2 months — acting mayor

LUGANSK, September 8. /TASS/. Gas and electricity supply to Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic will be fully restored within one to two months, acting mayor of the city Andrey Skory told TASS.

"The timeframe (for gas supply - TASS) is a month and a half, as I said. In some areas it will be earlier, in others it will be later because the city is big. Work is underway, the Russians are helping us," he said.

"We are gradually restoring electricity, but not in that quantity [as it was before], because the power grids cannot withstand it. In some districts we can supply electricity now, and in others in two months. But on average, we will bring light to the city, I think, in a month and a half. We strive to provide electricity for the heating season," he added.

"Water supply is the most difficult task. Water will be available when there is electricity, and it will be warm when there is water. Everything is interconnected. The city is large - 43 km in length, various drops, lifts are all undermined, pumping stations are undermined, we are clearing mines," he said.

The official clarified that the electricity supply had already been resumed in the towns of Privolye and Novodruzhesk, which are subordinate to the Lisschansk mayor's office.

Earlier, the press service of the government of the Lugansk People's Republic reported on Telegram that more than 60 km of gas pipelines of various pressures were restored in Lisichansk, including 25 km in the private sector.

LPR forces, supported by the Russian army, liberated Lisichansk on July 3. It was the last big LPR city controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Subsequently, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the LPR had been fully liberated.