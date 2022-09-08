No one injured in explosion at We Are Together With Russia headquarters in Melitopol

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. No one was injured in an explosion at the headquarters of the We Are Together With Russia civil society group in the city of Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, Vladimir Rogov, the group’s chairman said on the air of the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"Everyone is alive, moreover there are no victims. <...> The building sustained material damage," he said.

Rogov also stressed that the headquarters has information about the perpetrators of the explosion and they will be punished.

Rogov specified that there were two explosions at the headquarters, one of them was a "bait".

"The plan was that when people find out what happened, when there is a group of specialists, a second explosion will occur. The second explosion occurred after a certain time, but, thank God, there were specialists who preempted this scenario and did not allow any casualties, no major damage," he explained.

The headquarters of the We Are Together With Russia civil society group was blown up in the city of Melitopol of the Zaporozhye Region on Wednesday. Later Rorgov recorded a video in which he showed a crater at the site of the explosion next to the headquarters, as well as broken windows of the building.

On September 5, the military-civil administration of Energodar said that the armed forces of Ukraine used drones to strike a residential building that houses the headquarters of the We Are Together With Russia group. It said the office was conducting appointments with humanitarian workers and other people at the time of the attack. No one was reported injured in the strike.