Italian analyst says Putin’s speech at EEF was ‘historic, political, and academic’

ROME, September 8. /TASS/. The speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum should attract close attention and comprehensive assessment of European analysts, as it sends several important messages about the upcoming global economic and geopolitical changes, Tiberio Graziani, chairman of the Vision & Global Trends International Institute for Global Analyses, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the forum in Vladivostok is not only a historical and political document in the context of a critical period in international relations, but also, in a certain sense, an academic view. This speech, of course, will be the subject of study and analysis in the assessment of geo-economic processes in the context of the escalation of the military conflict," he said.

He said Putin reiterated that Russia plays an important role in global economic and trade processes, as well as industrial evolution.

"Western leaders, mainly European ones, should listen to what was said, as there were messages concerning the European market. The European market no longer owns unconditional primacy, the Russian Federation redirects its exports to other regions of the planet, especially to China, Asia and Africa. That way, Russia is pushing the process of modernization in China, as well as in developing countries," the analyst said.

"If we add to this the process of de-dollarization, to which Moscow and Beijing, as well as many other countries are going, we can say that if in geopolitical terms we are moving toward a multipolar system, then in geo-economic terms the process of globalization, to which we are accustomed, is entering a crisis phase. In the near future, we are very likely to see a revolution in the international economy."

He lamented the "tone of debate in the context of propaganda, not proper reflection and discussion" in comments carried by Western press. "This, unfortunately, doesn’t help to shape an independent and free opinion," he said.