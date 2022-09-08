Explosion rips through headquarters of pro-Russian group in Melitopol — official

MELITOPOL, September 8. /TASS/. The headquarters of the We Are Together With Russia civil society group was blown up in the city of Melitopol of the Zaporozhye Region on Wednesday, said Vladimir Rogov, the group’s chairman.

"Ukraine again perpetrated a terrorist attack, blowing up the [group’s] headquarters at Lomonosov Street, 234 in Melitopol. Data on damage and casualties is being verified," he said on Telegram.

On September 5, the military-civil administration of Energodar said that the armed forces of Ukraine used drones to strike a residential building that houses the headquarters of the We Are Together With Russia group. It said the office was conducting appointments with humanitarian workers and other people at the time of the attack. No one was reported injured in the strike.