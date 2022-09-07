Kiev to support IAEA’s Zaporozhye NPP proposal if it implies demilitarization — president

KIEV, September 7. /TASS/. The authorities of Ukraine will support a call of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to create a security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), if the initiative implies demilitarization of the facility, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"As far as IAEA Director General [Rafael] Grossi’s initiative to create a security zone at the station, we need to look at the exact contents of this instrument: how exactly can this protection be defined? If the essence of this proposal is to demilitarize the territory of the plant <…> we can support this demilitarized security zone," he said.

On Tuesday, the IAEA has summed up the results of its inspection visit to the nuclear power facilities in Ukraine, including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and published a corresponding report. The IAEA urged in its report to immediately set up a security zone around the ZNPP. The agency stated its readiness to immediately launch consultations on this issue because such step will help to prevent a nuclear incident that may be possibly provoked by military actions.