UN Secretary General hopes work of IAEA experts at Zaporozhye NPP to proceed smoothly

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed hope that experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would have an opportunity to work without any hindrances at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"I trust that the IAEA experts now deployed to Zaporizhzhia will be able to carry out their work without hindrance and contribute to ensuring lasting nuclear safety and security in the plant," he told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the IAEA has summed up the results of its inspection visit to the nuclear power facilities in Ukraine, including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and published a corresponding report. The IAEA urged in its report to immediately set up a security zone around the ZNPP. The agency stated its readiness to immediately launch consultations on this issue because such step will help to prevent a nuclear incident that may be possibly provoked by military actions.

A few hours later, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council via a video linkup that he would soon send his proposals on Zaporozhye NPP security to the sides.