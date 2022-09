WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. The post of the US ambassador to Moscow may remain vacant for a few months or even longer due to the current state of bilateral relations, the Foreign Policy magazine wrote.

"Several current and former US diplomats said they suspect the US ambassador to Russia post could sit empty for months—or longer—in part given the toxic state of relations between Washington and Moscow" in the wake of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the publication said.