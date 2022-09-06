IAEA unable to identify those who shell Zaporozhye NPP — chief

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he had no answer to the question of who was shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"No, It's not in my remit," he told CNN, adding that his organization has neither mandate nor capabilities to make any assessments in the military sphere, including identifying those responsible for the continued shelling.

On Tuesday, the IAEA has summed up the results of its inspection visit to the nuclear power facilities in Ukraine, including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and published a corresponding report. The IAEA urged in its report to immediately set up a security zone around the ZNPP. The agency stated its readiness to immediately launch consultations on this issue because such step will help to prevent a nuclear incident that may be possibly provoked by military actions.

A few hours later, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi briefed the UN Security Council about the IAEA visit to the nuclear power plant.

The armed forces of Ukraine continue their intensive shelling of cities and towns on the left bank of the Dnepr River, including Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, Vodyanoye and Energodar. Those attacks have already resulted in casualties and damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Projectiles regularly land near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the biggest nuclear power generation facility in Europe. Lately, pro-Kiev forces have been using heavy artillery to shell the NPP. Besides, they made several attempts to disembark an assault force near the station. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one of those attempts was aimed at seizing the NPP in the run-up to a visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s delegation.