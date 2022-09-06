UK premier assures Zelensky of long-term support to Ukraine — prime minister’s office

LONDON, September 7. /TASS/. In the latest phone conversation, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss assured Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Kiev can count on London’s support in the long-term perspective, according to a statement released by her office on Tuesday.

"In her first call with a counterpart since becoming Prime Minister, she reiterated to the Ukrainian leader that he had her full backing, and Ukraine could depend on the UK’s assistance for the long term," the document says, adding that Truss reiterated "the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy."

The sides also discussed "measures necessary to cut off the funds" fuelling the Russian "war machine."

"The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working with the President in the coming weeks and months and was delighted to accept an invitation to visit President Zelenskyy in Ukraine soon," the office of the UK premier said.

A phone call to Zelensky immediately after taking office was one of Truss’ campaign pledges.

Her predecessor Boris Johnson, who left the post on Tuesday, visited Kiev three times since late February, more than any other foreign leader.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include occupying Ukrainian territories, as its goals are the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began slapping ever more sweeping sanctions on Russia. Moreover, Western countries started funneling weapons and military equipment to Kiev, and the price tag for this military aid is currently estimated at tens of billions of dollars.