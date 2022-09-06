Ukraine deliberately sets fire to fields in Zaporozhye Region — administration head

MELITOPOL, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side deliberately sets fire to fields and destroys grain elevators in the Zaporozhye Region in an attempt to create a food catastrophe, regional military-civilian head Yevgeny Balitsky told TASS Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian side […] always sets fire along the wind, which makes it spread more naturally, and it is very difficult to extinguish that fire. Still, we extinguish the fields and the woods that burn after that. […] They deliberately fire at grain elevators, destroy the infrastructure," he said. "All this is being destroyed in order to create an ecological and food catastrophe here, so that people were afraid to live and did not want to work here, but they do live and do work anyway."

He underscored that regional authorities will support farmers who lost their crops due to Kiev’s actions, including fires set to fields.