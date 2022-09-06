Energodar comes under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops

ENERGODAR, September 6. /TASS/. The city of Energodar came under shelling by Ukrainian troops again, with several explosions being heard, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

According to the city’s military-civilian administration, artillery strikes targeted an area near the Luch transformer station.

"Information about casualties and damages is being verified. Further attacks are possible," the administration said.

Ukrainian troops continue to shell populated localities on the left bank of the Dnieper River, causing casualties among civilians and damages to dwelling houses and civil infrastructure facilities. Rockets also hit territories around Europe’s biggest Zaporozhye nuclear plant.