Candidate countries losing enthusiasm and trust in EU — B&H presidency member

BELGRADE, September 6. /TASS/. The European Union is no longer able to control political processes and many candidate countries are losing trust and enthusiasm, Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik said on Tuesday.

"We share certain values of the European Union, but I would like to say that we have lost much of our enthusiasm in what concerns the European Union. Our current enthusiasm is incompatible with the one we had two years ago. We are losing trust in the European Union and its ability to regulate the processes. This is what we should reckon with," he said at a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sarajevo.

Dodik said earlier that the Council of Europe’s refusal to grant a candidate status to Bosnia-Herzegovina was "a big disappointment" for the country. Although the European Union’s popularity is decreasing in Bosnia-Herzegovina in recent years, the country continues its European path.

The European Union summit on June 23 granted a candidate country status to Ukraine and Moldova, but refused to grant such status to Bosnia-Herzegovina.