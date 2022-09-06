Liz Truss becomes UK prime minister — Buckingham Palace

LONDON, September 6. /TASS/. UK Conservative Party leader Liz Truss has become the country’s new prime minister.

That’s according to a photo of the 47-year-old politician being accepted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Balmoral Palace in Scotland, which was released by the Buckingham Palace.

According to the tradition, the monarch meets the elected prime minister and asks the person to form a government. The queen earlier accepted resignation tendered by Boris Johnson, who had been in office as prime minister for a little more than three years.

Truss will become the 56th UK prime minister (or 78th, taking into account those who have held this position more than once) and the 15th during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. She will also be the third woman to head the cabinet after Margaret Thatcher (headed the Cabinet from 1979 to 1990) and Theresa May (from 2016 to 2019).

Truss is set to return to London and make a speech in her new capacity. She’s expected to unveil a new UK cabinet afterward.