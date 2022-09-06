GCC Secretary General condemns terrorist act near Russian embassy — statement

CAIRO, September 6. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemns the act of terrorism near the Russian embassy in Kabul. The relevant statement has been posted on the website of the Organization.

"His Excellency Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, condemned the explosion occurred near the Russian embassy in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, with several individuals died and wounded as a result, including diplomats," the statement reads. "The Secretary General confirmed the firm position of GCC against acts of violence, terrorism and extremism, and expressed condolences to the Russian Federation and Afghanistan in connection with victims of the explosion and wished the soonest possible recovery to injured individuals," the statement indicates.

The explosion occurred on Monday in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier. Two employees of the diplomatic mission died as a result of the explosion.