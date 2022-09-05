Afghan top diplomat offers condolences to Lavrov over terror attack near Russian embassy

TEHRAN, September 5. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of Afghanistan’s interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi extended his condolences to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, over the terror attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul, a spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"FM Muttaqi expressed condolences to his Russian counterpart for today's attack in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy in Kabul & assured him of a comprehensive investigation thereon," ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on his Twitter account. "Minister Muttaqi said that the two sides should not allow such negative actions by the enemy to negatively impact the close & positive relations between the two countries."

"To end, FM Muttaqi assured his Russian counterpart that the Afghan security forces would increase attention to security details of the Russian Embassy," he added.

According to earlier reports, an unidentified person activated an explosive device near the entry to the Russian embassy’s consular department in Kabul at 10:50 local time. Two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission were killed. The Russian foreign ministry said that the embassy is in close contact with Afghanistan’s special services.

According to the Al Jazeera television channel, at least eight people were killed and at least 15 were hurt in the terror attack. Meanwhile, Al-Arabiya TV said that the attack was committed by a suicide bomber who approached the gate to the Russian embassy to be shot dead by the Taliban. According to Afghanistan’s Hasht-e Subh daily, there were a lot of people, mostly students, near the Russian embassy who sought to obtain Russian visas.