Energodar authorities expect IAEA delegates to be guarantors of nuclear plant’s safety

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Alexander Volga, head of the military-civil administration (MCA) of Energodar, expressed hope that the IAEA experts remaining at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant after the departure of the main mission will become the guarantors of plant’s safe operation.

"Let's hope that representatives of the IAEA mission will be the appointed protectors, responsible for the safe use of the Zaporozhye nuclear plant," he said on Monday during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

He added that at the moment the plant was operating. Specialists were addressing the consequences of the intensive shelling from the Ukrainian side, to which Energodar and the territory of the nuclear power plant were subjected to on the morning before the visit of the IAEA delegation. "The plant is operating, and the facility’s specialists are coping with abnormal situations. Due to the disconnection of power lines, which were struck by the Ukrainian military, there are a slew of maintenance problems being worked out. As part of these measures, the fifth power unit is shut down, the sixth is operating normally and is supplying power to the entire grid," he said.

Volga clarified that power continues to be supplied to Ukraine as well. "Obviously, everything is tied together," he said, replying to a corresponding question.

The IAEA experts arrived at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on September 1. On that day, starting in the early morning, the Ukrainian military shelled Energodar. Authorities reported attacks on residential areas, and against the territory adjacent to the plant, as well as the private sector. After visiting the plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the head of the mission, said that experts were able to obtain key data about the situation at the plant.

After the departure of the main delegation led by Grossi, thirteen agency representatives remained at the site. Russian nuclear expert Renat Karchaa, who accompanied them, told TASS on Monday that the main group of the IAEA’s representatives left the Zaporozhye plant, while two specialists remained on a permanent basis.