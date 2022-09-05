Defendants in Belarusian coup case sentenced to 10 and 11 years — report

MINSK, September 5. /TASS/. The main defendants in the case of seizure of power in Belarus - lawyer Yuri Zenkovich, political researcher Alexander Feduta and leader of the ‘Belarusian popular front’ opposition party Grigory Kostusev - were found guilty of their crime and sentence to 11, 10 and 10 years in prison, correspondingly, BelTA reported Monday.

Two other defendants - Olga Golubovich and Denis Kravchuk - were sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. The court ruling is not final and could be appealed in accordance with the Belarusian law.

The litigation over charges of conspiracy for forceful seizure of power has started in the Minsk Regional court behind closed doors on July 29. Later, under Feduta’s request, the hearing was switched to an open mode.

In addition to charges of conspiracy for forceful seizure of power, Zenkovich was incriminated with creation and leadership of an extremist group, public calls to seizure of power, and incitement of social discord, committed in a group. Golubovich and Kravchuk pleaded guilty, while Feduta only partially admitted guilt. Kostusev denied all charges.

According to the investigation, the defendants discussed detention of acting Prime Minister, heads of both chamber of the parliament, the mayor of Minsk, the head of the Central Election Commission, head of the Ministry of the Interior and State Security Committee, as well as a number of other officials. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that the conspirators planned to eliminate him and his family.