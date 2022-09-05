Source reveals number of Ukrainian, Donbass refugees arriving in Russia since February

TASS, September 5. The number of refugees arriving in Russia from the territory of Ukraine and Donbass has exceeded 3.9 million, law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

"As of Monday, more than 3.9 million refugees, including 618,000 children, have crossed the Russian border since February. Half of them are citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics," the agency's interlocutor said.

Only 33,000 people are in the temporary shelters, the rest are staying with relatives or on their own. Medical, legal and psychological support has been organized for them. Also, the refugees are given SIM-cards and lump sum allowances of 10,000 roubles (about $164) per person. More than 7.7 billion rubles have already been paid.