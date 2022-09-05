IAEA experts at Zaporozhye NPP to be rotated in some time — Energodar authorities

ENERGODAR, September 5. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency who are staying at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will be replaced by others in some time, Alexander Volga, head of Energodar’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Monday.

"After a certain period of time [they will be replaced by other experts of the agency]," he said, adding that there should be a specific schedule if they stay at the station.

The bulk of the IAEA inspectors left the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on Monday, with two members of the team staying there on a permanent basis.

IAEA experts arrived at the nuclear facility on September 1. According to the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi, the inspectors were able to get key data on the situation at the power plant. The experts will continue their work, since many issues require more detailed consideration. While in Energodar, Grossi talked to local residents of this city, where the NPP is located. They handed him a petition calling to stop Ukrainian provocations against the nuclear power plant.