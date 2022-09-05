Three vessels with food left Ukraine, says Turkish Defense Ministry

TASS, September 5. Three ships with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday morning, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"Three more vessels <...> left the ports this morning," the statement said.

According to the Marine Traffic vessel tracking service, the My Meray cargo ship with 30,000 tonnes of corn is heading from the port of Chernomorsk to Egypt. The Golden Yara vessel is exporting 13,500 tonnes of corn from the Yuzhny port to Turkey’s Mersin, and the Baron ship left Odessa for Turkey with the cargo of 5,750 tonnes of corn.

The departure of the cargo ships was earlier authorized by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul.

Food from Ukraine is exported via a humanitarian corridor, which is controlled by the JCC representatives. They also inspect each vessel entering the Bosphorus. Similar measures are applied to empty cargo vessels bound for Ukraine.

Since August 1, when the implementation of the ‘food deal’ began, about 2 million tonnes of food have been exported from Ukraine.