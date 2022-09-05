COVID-19 herd immunity in Russia quite high, says chief sanitary doctor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Herd immunity against coronavirus in Russia is quite high, the country's chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova told reporters on Monday.

"Today’s case of quite successfully overcoming the upsurge driven by a new substrain of Omicron during five weeks already shows that our collective immunity is quite high," Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

There is no necessity to impose additional restrictions due to the growing number of coronavirus cases, she noted, adding though that it is necessary to observe the existing protective measures, and to vaccinate.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 5-8, 2022 in Vladivostok on the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus. The Forum was established by decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of Russia’s Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. This year the Forum’s tagline is "the Path to a Multipolar World". The EEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner and the official photo-host agency of the event.