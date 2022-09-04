Electricity supplies resumed in Melitopol — authorities

MELITOPOL, September 4. /TASS/. Electricity supplies have been resumed to Melitopol after a several-hour outage, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration’s council, told TASS on Sunday.

"So far, electricity is back only in Melitopol. Works on the resumption of electricity supplies continue," he said.

He told TASS earlier in the day that electricity supplies had been cut in a larger part of the liberated territory of the Zaporozhye region, including in Melitopol due to unknown reason. However, in his words, there were no problems with electricity in Energodar and Dneproprudny.