Larger part of liberated territory of Zaporozhye region left without electricity

MELITOPOL, September 4. /TASS/. Electricity supplies have been cut to the larger part of the liberated territory of the Zaporozhye region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration’s council, told TASS on Sunday.

"A larger part of the liberated territory of the Zaporozhye region <…> is left without electricity," he said, adding that electricity outages are reported from Melitopol and the Melitopol region.

He said that the causes for electricity outages are being identified.

There are no problems with electricity in Energodar and Dneproprudny.

Earlier in the day, electricity supplies were stopped in several Kherson district and Kherson region cities during to repair works at electricity grids.