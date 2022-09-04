US planning to change ambassador, not to downgrade its mission in Russia — source

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Washington is planning regular rotation of its ambassador to Russia, any downgrading of the US diplomatic representation in Russia is out of the question, a Russian diplomatic source told TASS on Sunday.

"As far as we understand, Washington is planning regular rotation of this post. Any downgrading of the level of the US diplomatic mission in Russia is out of the question," the source said.

The US embassy in Moscow said earlier on Sunday that John Sullivan had finished his work as the US Ambassador to Russia and departed from Moscow. According to the embassy, Elizabeth Rood will assume the duties of the US Charge d’Affaires until a new ambassador arrives.

Sullivan has served as the US Ambassador to Russia since February 5, 2020.