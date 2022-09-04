Ukrainian shelling wounds nine DPR residents over day - headquarters

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. Nine civilians were wounded in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours as a result of Ukrainian shelling, the DPR territorial defense headquarters reported on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, from 08:00 on September 3 to 08:00 on September 4, nine civilians were wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

On Sunday, the shelling of DPR settlements continued. As of 08:10 Moscow time, the Ukrainian military fired 16 shells of NATO 155 mm caliber at Donetsk, another 12 shells of 152 mm caliber were fired at the settlement of Zaitsevo and four shells of 152 mm caliber were fired at Gorlovka.