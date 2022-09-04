IAEA mission not affected by shelling of Zaporozhye plant during visit - authorities

ENERGODAR, September 4. /TASS/. Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were unharmed by Ukrainian shelling during their visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Alexander Volga, head of the military-civilian administration for the city of Energodar, told TASS.

"No, no one [from the IAEA mission] was injured on the way. But the Ukrainian massive shelling continued practically until the arrival of the IAEA mission. There was even a three hour delay. Naturally, I understand very well that the Ukrainian government tried to change their minds, saying that the Russian troops were allegedly engaged in some kind of incomprehensible fight, perhaps even among themselves: between the nuclear power plant [military units] and some regular troops that are here. The IAEA mission and specifically Mr. [IAEA Director General Rafael] Grossi had the good sense not to believe these stories and to come and assess for himself the current situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," he said.

Volga noted that the IAEA head couldn't help but see why the city residents, who decided to gather signatures under the petition calling on Kiev and the international community to stop shelling the plant, approached him. According to the regional head, Grossi saw that it was done "to prevent the universal catastrophe that can occur as a result of constant shelling."

Ukrainian troops have recently been regularly shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and Energodar with heavy weapons. They have also tried to land troops near the plant from the side of the reservoir. On Thursday, an IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi visited the plant and the city. Following the visit, he said that the integrity of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant's facilities was a cause for concern, along with increasing battles in its vicinity. Grossi also spoke to the residents of Energodar, who handed him a petition to stop Ukrainian provocations against the plant. The agency representatives temporarily stayed there.