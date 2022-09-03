Belarusian border guards report Latvian law enforcers’ ill-treatment of migrants

MINSK, September 4. /TASS/. Latvian law enforcement officers have forced out a refugee leaving her unconscious at the Belarusian border, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Saturday.

"At the border with Latvia, Belarusian border guards documented another case of ill-treatment of refugees seeking protection in EU countries," the statement said. "Latvian law enforcement officers forced three men and a woman who was unconscious out of their territory."

The Belarusian State Border Committee specified that the incident took place on Saturday in Verhnedvinsk district of the Vitebsk Region, where Belarusian border guards spotted four Iraqi and Iranian migrants.

The migrants were given first aid and a medical team was called, the committee added. The woman was taken to Verkhnedvinsk hospital in an unconscious state. According to the preliminary assessment, she showed "signs of hypothermia and pneumonia.".