ENERGODAR, September 3. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine will step up their military activities and provocations in the run-up to the September 8 meeting of the Kiev government’s sponsors in Germany, an official with the Zaporozhye Region’s administration told TASS on Saturday.

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky needs to report something to his Western curators, but there is nothing to report. He is running out of time, so there is nothing he can demonstrate during a meeting of the Ukrainian military aid coordination group, due on September 8 in Germany, where Zelensky is to report about ‘victory,’" said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration.

"There is not much time left until September 8. So, active measures are already being undertaken, measures intended to at least imitate a military offensive, and a large-scale one, to imitate advances along the frontline in the absence of real successes," the official continued. "He [Zelensky] needs to put up a good show for his sponsors. <…> In other words, he needs to demonstrate the seriousness of his intentions, to demonstrate brutality so that his Western sponsors would be pleased."

"Moreover, Zelensky has failed to thwart a visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which was a serious defeat for him. Given that the UN Security Council will convene on September 6, and, possibly some things that are unpleasant for Zelensky may be voiced there, he will need to offset the effects of this meeting, to distract attention from it and demonstrate some military ‘victories’ prior to September 8," the official added. "That is why I think that provocations will intensify in the remaining days."

Earlier, Rogov said that an attempt by the Kiev government troops to disembark an assault force near Energodar and other settlements liberated by Russia was thwarted in the early hours of Saturday.

It was not Ukraine’s first assault on Russian-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye Region. As the city of Energodar, housing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, was preparing to meet a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), two Ukrainian sabotage groups comprising up to 60 people in total attempted to cross the Kakhovka water reservoir and disembark around three kilometers away from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). The attack, which occurred at around 06:20 Moscow time, was thwarted by members of the Russian National Guard and army aviation.

Later that day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that at around 07:00 Moscow time Ukrainian troops made another attempt to disembark near the NPP, in the vicinity of the Vodyanoe village. The landing was thwarted by Russia’s Armed Forces, when they sunk two self-propelled barges carrying saboteurs that departed from Nikopol. Moreover, Kiev troops regularly shell Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP.