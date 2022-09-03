China to take resolute countermeasures over US arms sales to Taiwan — diplomat

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are set to take decisive countermeasures over US plans to sell weapons worth $1.1 billion to Taiwan, Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu has told TASS.

Commenting on the Pentagon’s announcement on Friday, the official called upon the US side "to honor its commitment, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques."

"China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation," the Chinese diplomat said.

In his words, Washington should "stop arms sales to and military interactions with Taiwan, and immediately revoke relevant arms sales to Taiwan, lest it should cause more damages to China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

The United States administration announced three contracts on Friday to sell weapons and technical services to Taiwan worth $1.1 billion in total, including equipment and logistical support for Taiwan’s radar stations, 60 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles, four ATM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II missiles and 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical air-to-air missiles. The administration has already notified the Congress about the move. The legislative body now has 30 days to examine those agreements and give its approval.

Situation around Taiwan

Last month several US delegations visited Taiwan, and that has exacerbated tensions between Beijing and Washington. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan on August 2-3, which displeased China and prompted Beijing to start military maneuvers around the island. Several US senators and governors visited Taipei later. China blasted the visits as provocations and interference into its domestic affairs. The The Chinese troops also held large-scale military maneuvers with missile firings in six maritime areas around Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces under Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Taipei has since retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which had existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to Beijing’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of China’s provinces.